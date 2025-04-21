Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tuya by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $2,292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 896,605 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 2,493.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 664,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 784,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 634,849 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Price Performance

Tuya stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.