TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%.
TRST stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $28.43. 104,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $540.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $38.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.03%.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
