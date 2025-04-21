Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tredegar Price Performance

NYSE TG opened at $7.17 on Monday. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 1,131.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tredegar in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 124,079 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG

About Tredegar

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.