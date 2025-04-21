Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Tredegar Price Performance
NYSE TG opened at $7.17 on Monday. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
