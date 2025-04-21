Transce3nd LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in RTX by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 387,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 352,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

RTX opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

