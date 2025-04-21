Transce3nd LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $38.53 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.