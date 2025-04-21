Transce3nd LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $231.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.03 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.77.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

