Transce3nd LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

