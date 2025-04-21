Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 360 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $137.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

