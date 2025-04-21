Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.00.

LLY stock opened at $841.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $829.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

