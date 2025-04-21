Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 26.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.64.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $293.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

