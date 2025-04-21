Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,530 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

