Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 28,849 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical volume of 3,102 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.99. 455,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,785. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $1,086,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

