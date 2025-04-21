Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after buying an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

