Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $285.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average of $281.08. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

