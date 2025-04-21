Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 332.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Workday Stock Down 2.9 %

WDAY stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.36. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

