Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 5,093 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 22.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 534.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Allstate stock opened at $194.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.27 and a 200 day moving average of $194.42. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

