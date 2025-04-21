Top Industrial Stocks To Consider – April 21st

Tesla, Broadcom, Capital One Financial, Micron Technology, Chevron, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Danaher are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the production of goods used in construction and manufacturing, as well as the operation and maintenance of large-scale machinery, transportation systems, and infrastructure. These stocks often exhibit cyclical behavior, reflecting the broader economic activities and industrial production trends within an economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,046,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,874,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.29. The company has a market capitalization of $722.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,157,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,248,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $766.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a one year low of $120.05 and a one year high of $251.88.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,256,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,262. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.86.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.91. 7,839,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,777,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,126. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $234.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.10. 879,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,550. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

