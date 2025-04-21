The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $354.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.30 and its 200-day moving average is $394.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $352.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

