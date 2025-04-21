The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GDV traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,504. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

