The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,944,000. Amundi increased its stake in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $212,400,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.95.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $161.84 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

