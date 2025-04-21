Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,670 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 180,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,646.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,575.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

