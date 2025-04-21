Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $41,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 124,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 203,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $82,245,000 after acquiring an additional 101,785 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.18.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $241.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.29. The company has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

