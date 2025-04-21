Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $241.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.18.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

