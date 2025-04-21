Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 159,610 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.31% of BorgWarner worth $21,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

