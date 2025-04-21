Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $24.18 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $212.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $220.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
