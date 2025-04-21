TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.