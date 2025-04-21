TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 20,317 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.36% of Stantec worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Stantec by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STN opened at $87.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

