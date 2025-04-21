TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 710,923 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,923 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 1.67% of ATS worth $48,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ATS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ATS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

