TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $39.51 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,980 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $84.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

