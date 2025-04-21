TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $27.17 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 466,007 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.37% of Open Text worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,075.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Open Text by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 95,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Open Text by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Open Text by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,275,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,925,000 after buying an additional 632,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

