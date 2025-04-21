TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $322.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.67 and a 200 day moving average of $330.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.11 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a PE ratio of 58.06.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.