TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.9 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $181.95 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $184.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

