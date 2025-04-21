TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$99.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Metro from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$91.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.22.

Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$102.90. 123,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a 1-year low of C$69.19 and a 1-year high of C$103.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.35.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

