TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.34% from the company’s previous close.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DRM traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,762. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$16.60 and a 52-week high of C$33.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Unlimited news, Director Jane Gavan sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.84, for a total value of C$165,763.20. Also, Director Jennifer Koss sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.64, for a total value of C$57,336.64. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

