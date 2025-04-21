SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. SunCar Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.74.
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
