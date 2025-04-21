Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,414,000 after buying an additional 3,811,528 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Sun Communities by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,252,000 after buying an additional 3,644,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,660,000 after buying an additional 2,684,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $888,783,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,244,000 after acquiring an additional 442,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

