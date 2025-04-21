Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

