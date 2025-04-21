Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.31 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.