StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

About SunLink Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.