StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 5.1 %

PHX stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.12. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

