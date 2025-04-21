StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

DNB opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

