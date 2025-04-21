StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
