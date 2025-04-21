StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

