Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Willis Towers Watson Public Put Options (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,633 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 565% compared to the typical volume of 396 put options.

NASDAQ WTW traded down $3.65 on Monday, hitting $317.35. 114,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $245.04 and a 52-week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

