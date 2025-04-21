Stilwell Value LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for 1.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLRP opened at $4.01 on Monday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHLRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.