Stifel Financial Corp Sells 287,478 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,087,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287,478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $241,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

