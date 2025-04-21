Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $435,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $528.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

