Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 10,562 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Republic Services worth $367,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Republic Services by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,430,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Republic Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSG opened at $243.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

