Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Procter & Gamble worth $755,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 494,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 181,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 59,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $170.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.69 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.20%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

