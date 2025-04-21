Stifel Financial Corp Has $219.76 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Stryker worth $219,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 121,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $346.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.95 and its 200-day moving average is $373.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.