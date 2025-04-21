Stifel Financial Corp Buys 15,834 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $348,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VB stock opened at $207.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.43 and a 200 day moving average of $238.95.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

